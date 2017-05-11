Madawaska’s Economic Director Accepted into Leadership Maine

Madawaska – Suzie Paradis, Madawaska’s Economic & Community Development Director has been notified of her acceptance into the Maine Development Foundation’s “Leadership Maine” program as a member of the 2017-2018 Silver Class. The Foundation also approved a $1,500 scholarship for Paradis to use to help offset the tuition and travel costs associated with participation in the program.

Leadership Maine is a powerful, year-long experiential learning journey that expands leaders’ capacity to shape Maine’s future. Through the program, leaders:

• Explore the state’s diverse regions, assets, economies, issues, and people through direct interaction with Maine leaders and Maine places;

• Develop important and lasting relationships with a diverse community of business, community, government and educational leaders; and

• Uncover and build upon their personal leadership strengths.

The Leadership Maine curriculum is designed for leaders from all sectors.

In the past two decades, over 1,000 leaders have graduated from the Leadership Maine program. Our alumni are leading the way in creating an economy driven by educated, healthy, innovative and engaged people.

“We are extremely proud of Suzie’s acceptance into the Leadership Maine program. She is already a leader in our opinion and her dedication and commitment to the Town’s economic and business community is second to none,” said Madawaska’s town manager Ryan D. Pelletier.

Over the past 13 years, Paradis has secured over $20 million in state and federal grant funds leveraging another $20 million in public and private investment in a variety of projects including public infrastructure, tax increment financing programs, and business and economic development activities.

Paradis has been employed as the Director of Madawaska’s economic development office since 2004. She previously worked in the Community Development office in Fort Kent before joining the Town of Madawaska.

