Madawaska’s Acadian Festival Celebrating 40th Anniversary

Madawaska – Acadian Festival Committee (AFC) organizers are busy planning the 40th annual Acadian Festival that will be held August 11-15 in Madawaska. With the fact that 2017 marks the 40th year, the Festival Committee decided to honor the first four families that celebrated family reunions in the beginning years. Those families include, the Daigle’s; Hebert’s; Cyr’s and Dufour’s.

“By honoring those first four families this year, we are expecting an above average attendance at this summer’s event,” said Jane Carter, President of the AFC.

Family contact names and phone numbers for the families are Diane Daigle (728-3972); Danielle Hebert (728-7821); Nancy Bourgoin (for the Cyr family 728-6249) and Bea Dufour (728-4919).

One of the annual highlights of the festival is the Acadian Meal which is hosted by the family reunions. The event will be held on Saturday August 12th and tickets can be purchased by contacting any of the family lead contacts mentioned above.

Other events planned this year include the return of the Poutine Palooza including the Poutine Eating Contest sponsored by the St. John Valley Chamber of Commerce. Friday night will include the kick off Party Du Main Street featuring a live band and DJ on Main Street.

Another new event that has been added this year is a 5K Color run for Saturday as well as the Silver Arrow Band of Boston playing live Saturday night. The fireworks display will also be hosted on Saturday night launched from the Madawaska Multi-Purpose building.

For more information and schedule of events, visit www.acadianfestival.com

