Madawaska Welcomes New Dental Clinic in 2017

Madawaska – Town officials received a great Christmas present this year as officials from Fish River Rural Health based in Eagle Lake, confirmed that a new dental clinic will be opening in March of 2017.

“Construction has started and work crews are renovating a space in the St. Thomas Center building located at 309 St. Thomas Street in Madawaska,” confirmed Heather Pelletier, Executive Director of the Fish River Rural Health Center.

Pelletier said that her and her Board have been committed to serving the greater Madawaska area for some time, and the decision has really been based on patient feedback. “We have many residents of the Madawaska and Van Buren areas that are traveling to receive services in Eagle Lake already. We just felt that by bringing our services closer to them only made sense,” she said.

Madawaska town leaders were ecstatic with the news. “This is absolutely the best Christmas gift the town could receive. We are always excited about new economic development in the community, but having high quality and close to home dental care services for our residents and the residents of our neighboring communities, is absolutely wonderful,” said Ryan D. Pelletier, Madawaska’s town manager.

According to Fish River Rural Health, they first opened dental services at their Eagle Lake facility in 2010. Dr. Rebecca Reeves was hired in August 2013. Dr. Reeves and her team see patients in Eagle Lake currently four days per week. Once the new clinic is open, Dr. Reeves and her staff will see patients in Madawaska every Friday between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm. In addition to Dr. Reeves, registered dental hygienist Derrick Boucher, who previously worked in a former Madawaska dental clinic will also be staffing the new Madawaska location.

Fish River’s Pelletier stated that they are starting off with one day per week initially, but that is hopeful that the demand continues to grow to move to two days per week and if new patients and continued demand is there, the organization will look to recruit a second dentist in the future. “It’s all patient driven and our mission to serve the residents of the St. John Valley is what motivates and drives our business decisions,” she said.

For more information, interested individuals can contact Fish River Rural Health at 207-444-5973.

