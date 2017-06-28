Madawaska Selects Ouellette for General Assistance Administrator Position

Madawaska- Town Clerk Amy Ouellette is pleased to announce the selection of Lee Ann Ouellette to fill the vacant General Assistant position at the Madawaska Town Office. She replaces Shannon Moxcey.

According to Amy Ouellette, “Her vast experience will benefit our Town Office operations”.

LeeAnn was hired in April of 2017, she has prior municipal experience having worked for the Town of Madawaska between 2007-2013 in a variety of positions including General Assistance Administrator, Community Development Assistant and she also worked in the Finance Department.

In her new role LeeAnn will meet with potential general assistance clients and administer the program for the community.

She will continue to provide front counter support including all daily transactions including payment collections, registrations, vital records and elections support. She will continue to provide administrative support to the code enforcement office and planning and zoning boards.

