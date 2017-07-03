MADAWASKA SELECTS DUBE AS HEALTH OFFICER POSITION

Madawaska- Town Manager is pleased to announce the selection of Andrew Dube to fill the vacant Health Officer position at the Madawaska Town Office. He replaces Percy Thibeault.

According to Mr. Picard, “After in in-house posting for this position, I felt that assigning Andrew in this role is complimentary to his current duties as Code Enforcement Officer. I’m thankful Andrew has accepted the position, and have total confidence he will serve the community well, given his positive performance as our Code Enforcement Officer ”.

Andrew was hired in December of 2015, as the Code Enforcement Officer for the municipality of Madawaska. In 2016, the Town of Madawaska entered into an inter-local agreement with the communities St. Agatha and Eagle Lake. Since hire date, Andrew has completed and received certification for Code Enforcement trainings in Land Use, Legal, Shoreland Zoning and Emergency Management.

In his new role Andrew will inspect and examine premises and act as a resource for connecting residents with the public health services provided by Maine CDC and Prevention. He will enforce public health safety laws as outlined in state statutes.

Currently Dubé performs duties revolving around the enforcement of adopted local ordinances, as well as working closely with the DEP on protecting the lakes, swamps, rivers, and streams in those municipalities in which he is employed. The code enforcement office works closely with the Department of Transportation, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and the Bureau of Forestry to provide assistance in the proper maintenance of wildlife habitat and ensuring the reasonable harvesting of lumber from our local forests.

Some other duties of the code enforcement officer is providing guidance to citizens to successfully navigate the permitting procedures required by both the municipality and state mandated regulations. Acceptance of applications for business licenses, building permits, residential building inspections, and attaining permission from the planning board for projects which require their approval.

