Madawaska Seeks DOT Assistance For Problematic Intersection

Madawaska – Madawaska’s Board of Selectmen have directed Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier to seek assistance from the Maine DOT regarding known problem areas along US Route 1 which serves as Madawaska’s Main Street. In recent months, at least three additional vehicle accidents have occurred near the intersections of 11th Avenue and Main Street as well as the four way intersection that provides driveway access to the K-Mart Shopping Plaza, Family Dollar store and adjacent US Post Office.

“We here reports from residents quite frequently about these two areas along Main Street. Visibility is not adequate and there are no directional signals or traffic lights in either of these locations to assist motorists entering or exiting the travel lane of US Route 1,” Pelletier stated.

Pelletier expressed the town’s concerns and asked for help from Maine DOT in a letter he sent to Commissioner David Bernhardt. Pelletier indicated that the purpose of the letter was not to be critical of the Department, rather to ask for their help in finding reasonable solutions to the problems that his residents and the many visitors to Madawaska encounter at the known problem areas.

“I really hope Maine DOT will work with us to identify the best ways we can provide better assistance to motorists. Just last week, one of our own town employees was involved in an accident very close to one of these intersections. We believe traffic signals will help slow down traffic and make people more aware of their surroundings,” the town manager said.

Pelletier indicated he suspects that the issue will be discussed further at a future Board of Selectmen meeting and most likely, officials from Maine DOT will be present to discuss ways that the Town and State can work together to address the problems identified.

