Madawaska Residents Can Now Sign Up for E-Alert Text & Email Messages

Madawaska – In an effort to keep Town citizens up to date in regards to public safety issues, the Madawaska Police Department has announced a new initiative. The Madawaska Police Text Message & Email Alert system is an opportunity to receive messages via cell phone messaging. Both regular text and email is available for users.

According to Chief Ross Dubois, the messages will always come from the Police Department and message topics will be public safety related.

“Our goal is to keep our citizens informed about happenings in the community as soon as possible and to promote public safety,” Dubois stated.

Some examples of the types of messages that a subscriber will receive:

• Street Closings

• Water Main Breaks

• Community Events that may Impact Safety

• Be-On-Look-Out (BOLO) notices

• Power Outages

• Planned Power Outages

• Weather Advisories

• Amber Alerts (Missing Children)

• Flood Advisories

“This is yet another community service that we are hoping with provide value to our residents,” stated Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier. We attempt to make folks aware of situations as quickly as we can via a variety of notifications and this will only enhance our ability to keep our residents informed,” Pelletier said.

Anyone interested in enrolling in the program, just needs to send the Madawaska PD a private message via the Madawaska Police Department Facebook page or by calling 728-6357 and provide their cell phone number, cell phone provider, and/or email address. The service is completely free and cell phone numbers and emails will not be distributed.

