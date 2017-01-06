Madawaska Receives Assurances from Maine DOT to Address Safety Concerns

Madawaska – Town Officials have received a response to their request to Maine DOT for assistance in evaluating various safety concerns along US Route 1 which serves as Madawaska’s Main Street. In a letter addressed to Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier, State Traffic Engineer Stephen Landry wrote that the Maine DOT “would like to work with the Town of Madawaska to resolve the safety issues mentioned above, particularly those issues pertaining to the fatality of an elderly gentlemen crossing to the pizza shop and the intersection at one of the town’s shopping centers.”

Landry recommends that a Road Safety Audit be performed along this corridor. He explained in the letter to Pelletier that particular type of audit is a study in which a multi-disciplined team looks at traffic counts, crash data, driver behavior and the overall set-up of the roadway. The teams usually include selectmen, business owners, fire, police and safety officials as well as traffic engineers from the DOT region in which the project is located.

“I am very happy with this quick response from the Department and their willingness to work with our community to address our concerns. I feel the approach they have outlined to me is very satisfactory and will help the Town determine the best courses of action we can take to improve safety for our residents and visitors to Madawaska,” Pelletier said.

In addition to the study, the Department will perform traffic counts at the locations that Pelletier suggested in his letter. Landry did point out, that a previous town manager had the Department look at installing traffic signals at several locations along Route 1 in Madawaska before, however, the thresholds at the time were not met.

For more information, interested individuals should contact Pelletier at 728-6351 or via email at rpelletier@townofmadawaska.net

