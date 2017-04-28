Madawaska Police & Local Ice Cream Vendor Team Up to Keep Kids Safe

Madawaska – The Madawaska Police Department and local ice cream truck vendor KTC’s Brain Freeze have partnered to help keep kids in the community safe this summer.

Police Officers will be on the lookout for children riding bicycles, scooters and skateboards. Any child “caught” wearing a helmet and obeying traffic laws, and behaving in a safe manner, will be issued a Citation of Good Standing, which can be turned in to KTC’s Brain Freeze for a few ice cream. The program is for any child 12 years of age or younger.

“The concept is to find opportunities that reinforce safe riding, reach out to the kids and interact with them, their parents and friends to keep our community safe,” said Ross Dubois, Madawaska’s Police Chief.

Dubois adds that safety begins at home, and that while the department does all it can to encourage safe riding, parents and caregivers should really stress the importance of wearing a helmet, obeying traffic laws and always being cautious when riding a bicycle or other similar device.

Chris and Mindy Braley, owners of KTC’s Brain Freeze said that they are proud to partner with the Madawaska Police Department on this initiative. “We love to give back to the communities that support us and we see kids all summer long finding us on their bikes or at various events that we attend. We hope this little extra effort gets kids to be more safety conscience while out enjoying an ice cream from KTC’s Brain Freeze,” the Braley’s said.

KTC’s Brain Freeze was established in 2013 by the Braley’s. You can find them at various festivals and events throughout Aroostook County including Madawaska’s Music in the Park concert series; Thursdays of Sweden in Caribou; The Acadian Festival; Potato Blossom Festival and various other events and outings throughout northern Maine.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →