Madawaska Police Initiate Salt Buckets for Seniors Program

Madawaska – The winter months in Aroostook County can be long and cold. However, a new initiative by the Madawaska Police Department aims to make Senior Citizens living in the community a bit safer when going about their daily routines. The “Salt Buckets for Seniors Program” was announced today. Under this new program, residents of Madawaska ages 65 and older can contact the Madawaska Police Department to be delivered for free, a bucket of winter sand. The aim of the program is to make it safer for Seniors who need to leave their homes by applying the sand to their steps, walkways and driveways when snow and ice can sometimes make these places slippery.

According to Police Chief Ross Dubois, his department will take names of interested applicants throughout the rest of the winter season. An officer from the Police Department will deliver a bucket of sand to each resident that is signed up for the program.

“Our goal is to be community focused and engaging all citizens in our community. We want our residents to be safe and we hope that this new program will provide the Seniors will a level of security when they need to leave their homes whether it be for grocery shopping, doctor visits, or just to get outside for fresh air and recreation,” Dubois commented. Dubois added that within 24 hours of making the public aware of the new program, 10 residents had already signed up.

Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier said he fully supported the concept when the Chief approached him about the initiative. “Our mission as a municipal government is to be customer focused. This latest project by the Madawaska Police Department accomplishes that mission and we are hopeful that more Senior Citizens will take us up on the offer.

In addition, the Madawaska Police Department posted information about the program on their FaceBook page and within hours, Paradis Shop N Save stepped up to donate the 5 gallon buckets that the PD is using to provide the salt in.

The sand and salt mixture is provided to the Police Department by the Town’s Public Works department from their annual stockpile. For more information about the program or to sign up to participate, interested individuals should contact the Madawaska PD at 728-6357.

