Madawaska Launches Grand Plan Madawaska FaceBook Page

Madawaska – In an effort to keep residents and interested individuals virtually connected to the Town of Madawaska’s 10 year strategic planning initiative, Grand Plan Madawaska, the town developed and launched a FaceBook Page dedicated solely to the planning activities involved with Grand Plan Madawaska.

The FaceBook page was designed by Madawaska Senior Deputy Clerk and Administrative Assistant Nathalie Morneault and the logo was designed by local artist and designer Daniel Picard. Community organizers, consultants and others will post updates and provide information regarding the planning process, scheduled meetings and community engagement opportunities as the plan is being developed. The new FaceBook page is designed to be interactive and community focused. Residents are encouraged to “like” the FaceBook page and follow the conversations as they are uploaded to the new site.

“In this age of technology, we know many folks will not be able to attend traditional informational meetings and listening sessions that are typically part of a strategic planning process. Our hope with the FaceBook page is that it will provide an online forum and vehicle for our community to add value, offer suggestions and feedback and directly engage in the development of this critical strategic plan for our community,” town manager Ryan D. Pelletier stated.

According to Sheila Jans, the consultant hired to spearhead and develop the plan, community leaders will continue to offer in person and group meetings to inform the citizens and gather information, however, the FaceBook page is viewed as a tool in online participation and the hope is to reach a broader depth of community members.

For more information, check out the Grand Plan Madawaska FaceBook page by logging on at: https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Plan-MADAWASKA-114693869099206/

