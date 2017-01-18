Madawaska Grant Program Assists Businesses with Advertising & Signage

Madawaska – In an effort to assist local business owners in the community with the cost of marketing and signage, the Town offers 6 marketing grants annually to qualifying businesses to provide matching funds up to $1,000 per business. The funding for the grant program comes from the Urban Development Assistance Grant (UDAG) revolving loan program established in Madawaska over two decades ago.

The objective of the grant is to use a small amount of the loan funds as assistance to private and for profit business development and improvement efforts. Activities under the program include but are not limited to marketing expenditures for start-up business and expansion activities.

“We have funded everything from signage for a business to web site development and brochure printing,” said Suzie Paradis who is Madawaska’s Economic & Community Development Director. In the past 10 years we have assisted 40-50 businesses with these matching funds. They are very popular with our new business startups in the community,” Paradis said.

According to the program guidelines, all matching fund requests range from $500 to $1,000 and are authorized by the Board of Selectmen. It is a matching grant program so applicants must spend the equivalent dollar amount of their grant request. In other words, if a business is awarded $1,000, they must show proof of expenditures totaling $2,000. The Town reimburses the business only after the purchase has been made and proof is provided to the Director for authorization.

Ricky Nadeau, owner of Big Rick’s Restaurant and the County Connection Pub & Nightclub said his businesses have benefited from the grant program.

“I think it is a great way for the town to support our local businesses. Anytime we can get more help with marketing and promoting our business, the better off the whole town is,” Nadeau said.

The application process is simple and Paradis is available to provide assistance to any business owner of Madawaska interested in the program. For more information, interested individuals should contact Paradis at 728-3612 or by email at suparadis@townofmadawaska.net

