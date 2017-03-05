Madawaska Creates Town SnapChat Account to engage “The Next Generation”

Madawaska – What may very well be the first municipal snapchat account in the State of Maine, Madawaska Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier announced today that the community has created the social media account to connect with a younger demographic of constituents to engage them in their civic duties, keep them informed about community events and municipal affairs.

“We try to engage all of our citizens in their local government. We do this through a variety of media sources including traditional print media, radio, television, FaceBook and community bulletin boards. But for months, I have been thinking about our next generation. How do they communicate and how can we get them involved in local politics and local town issues? I thought a snapchat account dedicated solely for town business would be an avenue to try,” Pelletier said.

Snapchat is a popular mobile app that allows the owner to send videos and pictures, both of which will erase after a few seconds of the person receiving and viewing the content. The app is also used as a messaging app where a photo or brief video can be sent with a caption or doodle or filter/lens over the tp and send the finished creation (called a snap) to a friend. Alternatively, a creator can add their snap to their “story”, a 24 hour collection of all their snaps that is broadcast to the world or just those people following you.

Pelletier admits he personally does not use SnapChat on a very regular basis. “I do have a personal account, but it doesn’t appeal to me as a way to communicate with my own friends or family, but I certainly understand and appreciate the value that SnapChat can provide, the town manager stated. The new Town account will not be associated with Pelletier’s personal account and pictures and videos will be sent through Pelletier’s town issued iPad mini as opposed to his cell phone.

“We are going to start off slowly, sending out snaps of meeting notices, agendas, maybe a few pics of things of interest happening in Town. I really hope it catches on though and individuals with snapchat account add us to their contacts to receive our messages,” Pelletier said.

“If I get stuck trying to use it, I will just ask one of my kids to help me,” Pelletier joked.

Anyone interested in subscribing to the new Town SnapChat account can add the Town by searching for the Town’s account user name: madtownsnap from their own SnapChat app.

For more information, interested individuals can contact Pelletier at 728-6351 or via email rpelletier@townofmadawaska.net

