Madawaska Commits to the Hire A Vet Program and Achieves Success in 2016

Madawaska – As one of only three communities in Maine and the only Town in Aroostook County, the Town of Madawaska participated in the 2016 Maine Department of Labor Hire A Vet Program. The campaign provides support for employers to expand the hiring of veterans. Last year’s campaign ended on December 31, 2016, and saw 146 employers participate and reported 149 veterans hired. According to information provided to the Town, the Maine DOL goal for 2016 was to engage a minimum of 100 employers and to hire 100-plus veterans and family members in 100 days. In Madawaska, three veterans were hired as part of the program including a police officer, public works employee, and a member of the ambulance department staff.

MDOL veterans’ employment staff worked with the Town of Madawaska to help fill their vacancies and to find the right fit for the jobs advertised in 2016. Some of the assistance MDOL provided the Town was assisting in translating military skills, culture, assimilation and retention.

“The MDOL was great to work with. The provided the Town with in-person and online resources that assisted us when we were trying to fill job vacancies. We really appreciated their help and support and I believe that was a huge part of our success in hiring the veterans we did here in Madawaska,” said Angela Higgins, the Town’s Human Resource Generalist.

In 2016, the Town hired Eric Hillegass, an Army veteran who served between 2009-2013. Eric was hired in October as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Town’s public works department.

Michael Dumond, a retired Air Force veteran joined the Town in November as a full time EMT with the ambulance Department. Dumond served between 1971-1974.

Also hired in 2016, was Eric Morin who is a retired Army veteran who served between 1999-2002. Morin was hired as a police officer in September.

“We are proud of all of our employees here at the Town of Madawaska and we are very proud when we are able to hire a veteran. We plan to continue to participate in the program in 2017 and look forward to supporting our military men and women however we can,” said Town Manager Ryan Pelletier.

For more information about the Madawaska Hire A Vet Program, interested individuals should contact Higgins at the Town Office by calling 728-6351.

