Madawaska Charter Commission Meets for the First Time

Madawaska – In June of last year, Madawaska voters approved the creation of a Charter Commission to develop a charter for the Town of Madawaska that will be presented to voters for their consideration later this year.

In November, the Town elected six individuals to serve as Charter Commission members. They included, Richard “Bick” Cayer, Beverly Madore, Brenda Theriault, David Morin, Vincent Fralliccardi, and Brain Bouley. In addition, state law allows the Board of Selectmen to appoint three members and the Selectmen appointed Peter Clavette, Andrew Dube and Elaine Clavette to fill those positions. Before the first meeting was held however, Elaine Clavette and Fralliccardi resigned due to personal reasons.

On Tuesday evening, the remaining seven members met for the first time to establish a process, elect officers and discuss preliminary steps that need to be taken in order to develop a charter for the Town’s consideration. The group met in the Superintendent’s Conference Room on the second floor at the Town Office. The vacancies on the Commission will be filled in the coming weeks by the Board of Selectmen and the elected Charter Commission members as outlined in state statute.

The group reviewed the charter establishment laws in Maine; reviewed sample charters provided by the Towns of Fort Kent, Fort Fairfield, Houlton and Van Buren; and elected Commission Officers including David Morin as Chair, Brian Bouley as Vice Chair and Brenda Theriault as Secretary.

“This is a very diverse group of town residents and I honestly did not know what to expect,” said Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier. However, they are very respectful of each other and I can already tell, they have a common goal of developing a municipal charter that will serve our town well and will be supported by the Town voters when it is presented for public consideration.” the Town Manager stated.

Board members were quick to agree that they want to develop a charter that is not complex and retains the Town Meeting form of government for legislative authority such as budgets and most municipal ordinances.

“This is a historic opportunity for Madawaska,” said Commission member Peter Clavette.

Secretary Theriault added that she wanted to “be part of the Commission because she feels the town is moving in a positive direction and wanted to see that momentum continue.”

The Commission decided to develop subcommittees to review various sections of town operations including town governance, management, elections, finance, school committee and municipal development including land use, zoning and permitting authorities among other areas of local government. The Commission committed to meeting at least twice per month as a full group and as often as necessary in between meetings for subcommittee meetings.

“It’s going to be a very labor intensive process, and this group is willing to put in the time needed to write a charter that will serve the community for years to come,” said Chair Morin.

According to state law, the Commission has nine months to develop a draft charter to present to the Town for public comments. Then, the Commission can make revisions and finalize a document for town vote three months after that.

The group will post their meetings for public participation on the town website and local access channel 16 will be recording their meetings for public review. Transparency and open discussion is of utmost importance to the committee according to the Commission members.

For more information or to be considered for an appointment to the commission, interested individuals should submit their name to Town Manager Pelletier by calling 728-6351 or by email at rpelletier@townofmadawaska.net

