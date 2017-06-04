Madawaska Board To Name Next Town Manager

Madawaska – After a nearly four week process, the Madawaska Board of Selectmen have narrowed the search for the Town’s next Town Manager to one individual. An individual who will be publicly named at a special Board of Selectmen meeting that has been called for Wednesday evening June 7th at 5:15 pm in the Town Council Chambers at the Madawaska Town Office. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

“The Board did a tremendous amount of work in a short period of time. They held several special meetings to screen the initial applicant pool; developed interview questions and goals for the candidates; conducted interviews with four individuals selected for consideration; performed background checks on their top choices and finally negotiated an employment agreement with the individual that will be hired on Wednesday,” said outgoing Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier.

Pelletier did not participate in the hiring process however, did assist the Board Chair in scheduling the special meetings and giving proper public notice of the various meetings that had to be held during the recruitment phase.

“We wanted a candidate that had municipal management experience, had a positive attitude, and could help lead the Town and the municipal department heads into the future,” said Board Chairman Brian Thibeault.

“We were pleased with the level of interest in the position and we had great applicants for the position. We are confident our next town manager will be a team player and a great fit for Madawaska,” Thibeault said.

According to Thibeault, the new Town Manager will officially begin on June 19th and will be working closely with Pelletier and members of the management team in Madawaska over the next couple of weeks during the transition.

“We want to give our new town manager a warm welcome and hope many residents turn out for the meeting on June 7th at 5:15 pm to welcome the individual to our community,” Thibeault stated.

