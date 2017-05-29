Madawaska Board Narrows Search for Next Town Manager

Madawaska – Following a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen Saturday morning, the Board has narrowed the field of prospective applicants for the Town Manager position to four candidates. Board Chairman Brian Thibeault indicated that the Board took less than two hours to review the 11 resumes and information supplied by each candidate and the Board was unanimous in their decision to proceed with interviewing the candidates that were selected.

“Three of the candidates have direct town management experience and the fourth candidate has held a municipal department head position for more than a decade. Two of the candidates have town management experience in Aroostook County and the third candidate has held multiple municipal management posts in Central and Southern Maine,” Thibeault said.

The next step in the process is to interview each candidate. Thibeault indicated that the Board would meet in executive session with each applicant and ask them a series of questions relevant to managing the Town of Madawaska as well as discuss each person’s management style, experiences in local government and expectations for the position.

“We are pleased with the level of interest that the position has garnered and we are anxious to meet with each candidate to find out more about them,” the Chairman said.

“The Town has a lot of projects underway including a 10 year strategic plan currently being written; discussions with neighboring school systems about regional cooperation; as well as an $8 million wastewater facility upgrade slated to get started in the fall. We want a leader who has experience, knowledge and the ability to lead the Town’s departments efficiently and effectively,” Thibeault said.

Interviews with candidates will wrap up this week according to the Chairman

