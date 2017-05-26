Madawaska Awarded First Ever Broadband Expansion Grant in the St. John Valley

Madawaska – Town Officials are excited to announce this St. John Valley community has been awarded a $32,620.55 grant from the ConnectME Authority Fund. This is the eleventh round of funding granted by the authority and the Madawaska award is the first time a project has been funded in the St. John Valley.

The funding will be used to provide high speed broadband to an area along the Beaulieu Road and Joachim Road in Madawaska where service currently is non-existent. It is anticipated that the project will provide access to 15 homes and businesses in the area. In 2016, the Town of Madawaska created a Broadband Coalition consisting of town elected and appointed leaders and interested residents who want expanded broadband service in rural parts of the community. The Town in partnership with Charter Communications submitted the grant application. Charter Communications has committed to $21,273 as a cash match towards the Beaulieu/Joachim Road project.

“Economic Development is contingent on quality high speed internet service. The town recognizes this and we do everything we can to support broadband expansion throughout our community,” said Suzie Paradis, Madawaska’s Economic & Community Development Director and principal author of the ConnectME grant award.

The proposed build out will cover 2.7 miles and offer hybrid coax infrastructure consistent with the companies cable plant throughout the State of Maine. The project includes fiber connection from existing fiber termination to a distribution node location. Community support from the project was a key component of funding and letters were provided from Governor LePage, Town Manager Ryan Pelletier, current and former legislators, representatives from The Aroostook Medical Center and local residents and business owners in Madawaska.

For more information, interested persons should contact Paradis at 728-3612.

