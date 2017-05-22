Madawaska Awarded $6,000 Grant from Maine Community Foundation to support local food pantry

Madawaska – The Town of Madawaska has been notified by the Maine Community Foundation that the town has been approved for funding in the amount of a $6,000 grant to provide residents in need with programs that provide food, promote value of nutrition, and increase self-sufficiency. The grant is made from the Aroostook County Fund of the Maine Community Foundation at the recommendation of the Aroostook County Committee.

According to Madawaska’s Economic & Community Development Director Suzie Paradis who wrote the grant application, the funding will be used to purchase a much needed exterior door at the Madawaska Food Pantry site that is located in the St. Thomas Center building across the street from the Madawaska Town Office. The current door is aged and in disrepair. The new door and entrance way will be energy efficient, reduce heating costs and ensure food security.

The Madawaska Food pantry collaborates with Feed the County and local farmers. 160 individuals in the community are served each month. In 2016, over 43,000 lbs. of food was distributed locally.

Greg Cyr, who is the Business Coordinator and responsible for the fiscal management of the food pantry stated, the grant funds were much needed and without them, the project simply would not have happened in a timely manner and quite possibly, would have led to the decision to reduce services to the most needy in the community. Work on the project is expected to begin within the next few months.

