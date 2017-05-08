Madawaska Approved for $8,000,000 Federal Funding

Madawaska – The Town of Madawaska has been approved for a federal grant/loan award in the amount of $8,000,000. The funding is provided through the USDA Rural Development office and will be used to complete upgrades to the Town’s wastewater treatment facility including physical plant and collection system upgrades. $1,895,000 of the award will be a grant to the Town and $6,105,000 is offered as a 2% low interest loan. Madawaska qualified for a low interest rate due to the designation by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection as a Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) community.

“This award is fantastic news and was imperative for the Town of Madawaska to continue our development plans to ensure adequate plant capacity at the Madawaska Pollution Control facility,” said town manager Ryan D. Pelletier.

The award comes after several years of wastewater treatment upgrades with the Town’s collection system. In the past 5 years the Town had received approximately $10,000,000 in rural development and economic development agency funding to repair and replace various sewer mains, lines and pump stations during 4 phases of construction between 2012-2016.

The $8,000,000 currently earmarked for Madawaska will be used to complete final line improvements and the balance of the funding will provide for building upgrades, treatment process improvements and other necessary facility needs.

“Madawaska’s treatment plant was originally built in 1978 and it was time for upgrades to the nearly 40 year old facility. This award was absolutely crucial for Madawaska to continue to provide quality public infrastructure improvements in the community,” said Suzie Paradis, the towns economic and community development director.

Madawaska officials traveled to Washington DC in March and had an opportunity to discuss the needs of the Madawaska treatment plant upgrades with members of Maine’s congressional delegation.

“We stressed upon our elected officials the critical importance of funding for these types of programs, and Madawaska’s situation was even highlighted in the Maine Municipal Association’s Federal Issues Paper which was discussed with Senators King & Collins as well as Representative Poliquin,” Pelletier added.

For more information about the USDA grant/loan award, interested individuals should contact Paradis at 728-3612.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →