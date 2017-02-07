Madawaska and NMDC Team Up to Provide Regional Business Services

St. John Valley – Officials with the Town of Madawaska and Northern Maine Development Commission (NMDC) announced a new partnership to provide economic and business development services in the St. John Valley region. Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by town and commission representatives, the Town of Madawaska will provide office space and equipment to NMDC. NMDC in turn will provide staff resources including the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC); Manufacturers Extension Partnership Program (MEP); The Rural Micro-entrepreneur Assistance Program (RMAP); the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and access to all of NMDC’s loan programs for businesses and entrepreneurs in the region on a by appointment basis.

The office will be located in the lower level suite at the Madawaska Town Office adjacent to the Town’s Economic & Community Development Office and Human Resources Office.

“This co-share location will be ideal to assist St. John Valley businesses with the resources to grow and expand their businesses and provide one-on-one counseling to individuals who are interested in a business start-up or expansion,” said Town Manager Ryan D. Pelletier.

Robert P. Clark, Executive Director of NMDC explained that the Commission is pleased to once again have a physical space location in the St. John Valley for NMDC personnel to be able to provide business and municipal clients access to NMDC’s services and programs on an appointment basis at the Town of Madawaska municipal building.

“Our team regularly meets with clients and municipal members in the Valley. It will be great to have a dedicated office space where these meetings can be facilitated in a professional and confidential manner,” Clark stated.

Town and NMDC officials will be hosting an open house event in the near future to showcase the new office space location.

For more information about this new partnership, individuals should contact NMDC at 498-8736 or the Town of Madawaska at 728-6351.

