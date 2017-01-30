“Mad” Violinist to Perform at University of Maine at Machias

MACHIAS, Maine — Think of a mad violinist with roots in Texas country, a background in saxophone, and some training at Berklee College of Music to boot – Rhett Price’s epic stylings of contemporary songs have saved him from the rough days when he slept on park benches and friends’ kitchen floors. Price’s concert will be 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in the UMM Performing Arts Center. Free to all faculty, students and staff. $5 for community members.

