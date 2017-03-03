Machu Picchu & the Galapagos Armchair Adventure @ Vose Library on 3/6

By Vose Library
Posted March 03, 2017, at 11:47 a.m.

Monday, March 6, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union, ME

For more information: 785-4733; voselibrary.org/event/machu-picchu-armchair-adventure-series/

Machu Picchu and the Galapagos – Armchair Adventure Series

Location: Vose Library, 392 Common Road, Union

Monday, March 6, 1pm

Ruth Ann Weimer, Union resident and library volunteer, will share stories and pictures from her trip to Peru, hiking up to Machu Picchu and snorkeling in the Galapagos. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Vose Library at 785-4733.

