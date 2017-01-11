Machias Rotary Club to meet Jan. 17 at high school

MACHIAS, Maine — Machias Rotary Club resumed its regular business meetings on Jan. 3.

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Machias Memorial High school. Social time begins at 5:15 p.m. The meal and program will be led by Faye Mack and the school’s Culinary Arts program and JMG students. RSVP by contacting Wayne A. Peters at peters13w@myfairpoint.net or 255-3768.

The meeting for Jan. 24 will be held at Bluebird Ranch Restaurant and will feature Johanna S. Billings, editor of Machias Valley News Observer, as guest speaker.

