Machias Rotary Club to meet Jan. 17 at high school

Posted Jan. 11, 2017, at 10:08 a.m.

MACHIAS, Maine — Machias Rotary Club resumed its regular business meetings on Jan. 3.

The next meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Machias Memorial High school. Social time begins at 5:15 p.m. The meal and program will be led by Faye Mack and the school’s Culinary Arts program and JMG students. RSVP by contacting Wayne A. Peters at peters13w@myfairpoint.net or 255-3768.

The meeting for Jan. 24 will be held at Bluebird Ranch Restaurant and will feature  Johanna S. Billings, editor of Machias Valley News Observer, as guest speaker.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Armed robbery reported at Orono apartment complexArmed robbery reported at Orono apartment complex
  2. Group says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off boardGroup says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off board
  3. Ellsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxesEllsworth restaurant seeks to raise $25K online to pay overdue taxes
  4. Firm has applied to demolish former East Millinocket mill, state confirmsFirm has applied to demolish former East Millinocket mill, state confirms
  5. Democrats draw early battle lines on LePage budget proposalDemocrats draw early battle lines on LePage budget proposal