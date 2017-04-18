Machias River canoe race slated April 23

MACHIAS, Maine — Machias River canoe race will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, April 23, from First Machias Lake for 10.5 miles to Airline Bridge. Registration at 9 a.m. Entry fee $25, $5 for under 18; $20 for American Canoe Association members, free for under 18 ACA members. Hard shell helmets required. Potluck cookout and awards ceremony after the race. Net proceeds benefit canoe racing team at Orono High School. Contact Jeff Owen, 866-8518, jcowen_01@yahoo.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →