Machias Memorial High School

Second quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Regan Bragg, Rebecca Greene, Santana Perry; honors: Ellie Burns, Olivia Dinsmore, Cody Eaton, Jonathan Massaad, Nicholas Smart.

Grade 11, high honors: Georgie-Anna Pemberton, Carol Smith; honors: Meagan Jordan, Farrow McKenna, Katy Nicely.

Grade 10, honors: Simon Edwards, Jakob Holland, Keely Tibbetts.

Grade nine, honors: Eli Beal, McCartney Blake, Rebecca Burgess, McKenna Harriman, Devin Keene, Destiny Look, Keegan Lowe, Aric McCurdy, Marc Michaud, Joseph Moores, Grace Preston, Megan Preson,Logan Robicheau.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →