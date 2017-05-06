Machias Memorial High School Announces Top Honor Parts for the Class of 2017

Machias Memorial High School Principal Brian Leavitt is pleased to announce the honor parts for the graduating class of 2017. Regan Bragg has earned the distinction of class Valedictorian. Regan has been an active and vital part of her class for the last four years with her leadership. She has consistently been on the honor roll, received class room awards for her academic excellence as well as being selected for Student of the Quarter, and she was named an AP scholar in her junior year. She has been called upon to be a leader as president of her class. She is a member of National Honor Society, participated in Dirigo Girls State, Maine Youth Leadership, Model State, Close Up Washington and served on student council. Regan is a well-rounded student, being involved in many extra-curricula activities such as cheerleading, volleyball, and chess and gaming club. She also received the distinction of being chosen for the Maine Principal’s Award. Regan has accepted an early decision to attend Colby College in the fall. She is the daughter of Carlton and Kimberly Bragg of Machias.

Jonathan Massaad has been named class Salutatorian of 2017. Jonathan is undecided on the college he will attend after graduation, but Colby is high on his list. He has been actively involved throughout his high school career in academics and has been on the honor roll consistently and selected as a Student of the Quarter for his efforts. He is a prospective member of the National Honor Society, serves on the Student Council, enjoys the Movie Appreciation Club, and participates in the Chess and Gaming Club. In addition to his high school studies, Jonathan is very involved in basketball and is a member of the Class D State Champion Bulldog team. He has also been named as a DAC All-Star, a member of the PVC All-Academic Team, and more recently named the Most Valuable Player in the state playoff game. Jonathan is the son of Dr. Aziz Massaad and Dr. Rita Ten of Machiasport.

The MMHS Class of 2017 top ten: Regan Bragg, Ellie Burns, Olivia Dinsmore, Cody Eaton, Veronica Green, Rebecca Greene, Jonathan Massaad, Jessyka Moores, Santana Perry, and Nicholas Smart.

Commencement exercises will be held at Machias Memorial High School Gymnasium at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2017. The graduation speaker will be Sharon Mack.

