Machias Memorial High School Announces Quarter 2 Honor Roll

By Brian Leavitt
Posted Feb. 08, 2017, at 10:57 a.m.

Principal Leavitt and the faculty of Machias Memorial High School proudly presents the Quarter 2 Honor Roll for academic excellence. The following students have earned the distinction of being recognized as achieving high honors or honors.

High Honors

Seniors: Regan Bragg, Rebecca Greene, and Santana Perry.

Juniors: Georgi-Anna Pemberton and Carol Smith.

Honors

Seniors: Ellie Burns, Olivia Dinsmore, Cody Eaton, Jonathan Massaad, and Nicholas Smart.

Juniors: Meagan Jordan, Farrow McKenna, and Katy Nicely.

Sophomores: Simon Edwards, Jakob Holland, and Keely Tibbetts.

Freshmen: Eli Beal, McCartney Blake, Rebecca Burgess, McKenna Harriman, Devin Keene, Destiny Look, Keegan Lowe, Aric McCurdy, Marc Michaud, Joseph Moores, Grace Preston, Megan Preston, and Logan Robicheau.

