Mabel Wadsworth Center 22nd Annual Celebration and Auction

By Aubrae Filipiak
Posted April 25, 2017, at 12:12 p.m.

Thursday, May 25, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Penobscot Valley Country Club, 366 Main St, Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-947-5337; mabelwadsworth.org/get-involved/upcoming-events/annual-celebration/

Join us for the Mabel Wadsworth Center’s 22nd Annual Celebration and Auction on Thursday, May 25, 5:30-8:30 pm at the Penobscot Valley Country Club.

Our honorees this year are:

Julia Kahrl, founder of Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights

Davida Ammerman, transgender rights activist

Alice Bruce, longtime board member and supporter

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.mabelwadsworth.org/get-involved/upcoming-events/annual-celebration/

