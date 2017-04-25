Mabel Wadsworth Center 22nd Annual Celebration and Auction

Thursday, May 25, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Penobscot Valley Country Club, 366 Main St, Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-947-5337; mabelwadsworth.org/get-involved/upcoming-events/annual-celebration/
Join us for the Mabel Wadsworth Center’s 22nd Annual Celebration and Auction on Thursday, May 25, 5:30-8:30 pm at the Penobscot Valley Country Club.
Our honorees this year are:
Julia Kahrl, founder of Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights
Davida Ammerman, transgender rights activist
Alice Bruce, longtime board member and supporter
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.mabelwadsworth.org/get-involved/upcoming-events/annual-celebration/
