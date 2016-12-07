Lunch, Music and Choir with the Lincolnaires from Lincoln Academy

LUNCH AND MUSIC

SONGS OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH MEMBERS OF THE LINCOLN ACADEMY LINCOLNAIRES

CONCERT CHOIR DIRECTED BY BETH PRESTON

AT

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta will host its Wednesday Lunch and Learn program on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 11:15 a.m. Following the luncheon under the direction of Beth Preston, Choral Director, members of the Lincoln Academy Lincolnaires and Concert Choir will perform “Songs of the Holiday Season.

Beth Preston is the choral director at Lincoln Academy where her singers have a high acceptance rate into District and All State choirs. Her teaching assignments currently include Lincolnaires Chamber Choir, Concert Choir, piano, guitar, and ukulele. Ms. Preston is the vocal coach for all of Lincoln Academy’s musical theater productions. She teaches privately from her home studio, coaching award-winning singers in both musical theater and classical technique. She is the director of Tapestry Singers, a community choir in Newcastle, ME and has provided the vocal coaching for most of Heartwood Regional Theater Company’s musicals and operas. Ms. Preston has sung with Vox Nova Chamber Choir in Brunswick, ME and with the chorus of Portland Opera Repertory Theater.

The Lincolnaies Chamber Choir is the most advanced vocal ensemble at Lincoln Academy, covering the widest range of musical genres from many cultures. Lincolnaires are mostly junior and seniors with an occasional very advanced sophomore or two in the group.

Concert Choir is one of two LA Choirs. Unlike the Lincolnaires, participants do not have to audition to sing in this group. The choir studies and performs a wide variety of classical, jazz, and pop styles. Concert Choir meets as a regular academic class, and in the class they expand their skills in vocal production and musical reading, as well as prepare for performances. Concert Choir performs in school concerts, and in competitions around the state and beyond. Students who participate in Concert Choir are encouraged to audition for Districts, may audition for All-State Choir, and this year will travel to New York City for the Heritage Festival in March. “Concert Choir is really stepping up this year,” said Director Beth Preston. “Lincolnnaires sometimes get more attention, but Concert Choir represents an important learning opportunity as well.” (October 2016 interview with Jenny Mahyer)

