Lunch & Legalities with Meegan Burbank

LUNCH AND LEGALITIES;

DID YOU KNOW? LEGAL HELP FOR MAINE’S SENIORS

WITH MEEGAN BURBANK, STAFF ATTORNEY

LEGAL SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY

Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta will host its first lunch and learn program of the New Year Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. Following the luncheon Meegan Burbank, Staff Attorney for Legal Services for the Elderly will be offering insights regarding how Maine’s seniors can access free legal help. Legal Services for the Elderly began serving clients in 1974 and now has offices in five locations, Augusta, Bangor, Lewiston, Presque Isle and Scarborough.

LSE provides persons age 60 and over with free legal advice regarding health care, health insurance, Medicare (including Part D), MaineCare (Medicaid), Social Security and other public benefits, pension and retirement benefits, powers of attorney, consumer matters including creditor and bankruptcy problems, physical and financial abuse, guardianship defense and other issues.

Meegan Burbank graduated from William & Mary School of Law and began practicing law in Maine in 2000. She is a rostered Guardian ad litemPrior to joining Legal Services for the Elderly Meegan ran her own Jefferson, Maine based law practice focusing on juvenile and family law.

Luncheon Reservations are required. Please call 563-1363 by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3 to make your luncheon reservation (Roast Pork). For those over 60 years of age the suggested donation is $5.00 per person. All others Coastal’s lunch and learn program is an affordable dining choice at $6.50 per person.

Can’t make it to lunch? Community members are always welcome to attend the Center’s Wednesday Learn portion of the day’s Lunch and Learn program, which will begin at noon. Join Meegan on January 4 and learn more about Legal Services for the Elderly’s Mission to provide free, high quality legal services to Maine’s socially and economically needy elderly aged 60 and over and how they help Maine seniors protect their rights to live independently and with dignity

Before, during and after lunch Center visitors can also participate in and enjoy the following Wednesday programs:

TNT Whole Body Fitness: Wednesdays, 9:00 a.m. A new fitness class taught by senior fitness professional Robin Maginn that offers a total body workout.

Morning Yoga with Carol Krajnik: Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. For your whole being, gentle movements calm the mind & relax the body. Fee: $15/class.

EnhanceFitness with Robin Maginn: Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. EnhanceFitness helps older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized and empowered to sustain independent lives. A full hour of fun, EnhanceFitness focuses on dynamic cardiovascular exercise, strength training, balance and flexibility. Everything adults, no matter their stage life, need to maintain health and function as they age. Drop in fee $5

SAGE (Services and Advocacy for GLBT Elders) Drop In/. Become a part of SAGE’s bi-monthly gatherings aimed at bringing together older adults living in the midcoast area. There will be light refreshments and the chance to help create a space and opportunity for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and their allies to come together at a time. Both rich and full of change. FMI or if interested and unable to attend the January 4 gathering but want to be on an e-mail contact list or join a Facebook group, please contact SAGE board member Mitzi Lichtman at mitzijoy23@gmail.com or by phone at 207-338-5889. Donation $1. The first and third Wednesday of the month, 1:00 PM-3:00PM. SAGE gatherings are intergenerational discussions which are open to all community members.

RESTORE & RENEW YOUR HEALTH AND FEEL VITAL AGAIN Private acupuncture sessions with Sharon Gordon, M.Ac.

FMI: Sharon at (207) 482-0725. Special SG CCC private rate: $45 for one hour appointments, Wednesdays in December beginning at 1:30 PM. To schedule your appointment call 563-1363.

