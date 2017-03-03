Lunch & Learn Adult Bereavement Support Group To Address Balance

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church, 824 West Main Street, Dover-Foxcroft, Maine For more information: 207-564-4346; wwww.pinetreehospice.org

If someone beloved to you has died, your grief is very personal. Whether this loss was recent or years ago, you have the right to grieve in your own way, in your own time. Pine Tree Hospice’s Lunch & Learn Adult Bereavement Support Group provides a safe and compassionate place for individuals to find support during this difficult time. Lunch & Learn is a way to give yourself the gift of time and space to grieve and to experience sharing with others who understand your loss.

The goal is not to help you “get over the loss”, but rather to find healthy ways of honoring and incorporating it into your life. Facilitated by our trained volunteers, this once-a-month group will help you make meaningful connections as well as enjoy a nutritious free lunch. We invite you to join us. Meetings are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday of each month September – May. The next meeting is on Tuesday, March 14th at the Dover-Foxcroft Congregational Church. Dr. Lesley Fernow will talk to us about “The Physical Manifestations of Grief.” Call 564-4346 or email wecare@pinetreehospice.org for more information or to register.

