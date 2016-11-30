LUNCH & BEHIND THE SCENES AT THE MAINE MUSICAL THEATRE

LUNCH AND THEATER

BEHIND THE SCENES AT MAINE STATE MUSIC THEATER

WITH ARTISTIC DIRECTOR

CURT DALE CLARK

AT

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

Damariscotta, Maine – November 28, 2016: Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta will host its Wednesday Lunch and Learn program on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 11:15 a.m. Following the luncheon Curt Dale Clark, Artistic Director at Maine State Music Theatre in Brunswick, will discuss the 58-year history of the theatre and give a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on a musical production.

Curt Dale Clark is an award-winning actor, director, author and lyricist, who currently holds the position of Artistic Director of Maine State Music Theatre. In his almost three decades in the theatre, he has appeared with leading companies across the country, among them Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre, Chicago-area’s Mercury Theatre, Drury Lane, Marriott Lincolnshire, Candlelight Theatre, Maine State Music Theatre, Florida’s Maltz Jupiter Theatre, New American Theatre,

Milwaukee Skylight Opera, Tennessee Repertory, Phoenix Theatre, Utah Shakespearean Festival, Madison Repertory, Station Theatre, Eastlight Theatre, Little Theatre on the Square, Carousel Theatre, American Musical Theatre, Beef N Boards at the Center, Theatre, and Door County’s Peninsula Players. His signature leading roles include Harold Hill in The Music Man, Javert in Les Misérables, Bob Wallace in White Christmas, the Phantom in the Yeston-Kopit version, Frank Butler in Annie Get Your Gun, Billy Bigelow in Carousel, Don Lockwood in Singin’ in the Rain, Billy Flynn in Chicago, Albert in The Secret Garden, Mr. Banks in Mary Poppins, the tenor in The Irish and How They Got That Way.

A graduate of the University of Illinois/Urbana-Champaign, Clark, with Marc Robin, once headed the Steven-Dale Casting agency, has co-directed the children’s theatre program at the Drury Lane, Evergreen Park, and has collaborated on 15 musicals as co-lyricist and book writer. In addition to over twenty-five years as artistic and professional collaborators. Marc and Curt are proudly married and, when they are not on the road, divide their time between Lancaster, PA, and Brunswick, ME, after having lived in Chicago for many years.

Advanced Luncheon Reservations are required. Chef Perry’s entrée of the day will be Spaghetti with Meatballs. Please call 563-1363 by noon a.m. on Monday, December 5 to make your luncheon reservation. $5.00 per person for luncheon guests over 60 years of age. All others $6.50.

