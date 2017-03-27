Saturday, April 1, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Searsport First Congregational Church, 8 Church Street, Searsport, Maine
For more information: 207-548-0327; facebook.com/events/381787185511855/
Enjoy Lunch and Paint your own masterpiece to take home. Led by local artists Mike Nahme and Lee Perkins. Tickets are $25 per person. If you would like to purchase tickets, get them at the door day of the event or call 548-0327. Lunch and all supplies and canvases are included in the price. 100% of the proceeds go to our wheelchair lift fund. This is an alcohol free event.
