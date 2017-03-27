Community

Lunch and Paint

By Danio
Posted March 27, 2017, at 10:02 a.m.

Saturday, April 1, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Searsport First Congregational Church, 8 Church Street, Searsport, Maine

For more information: 207-548-0327; facebook.com/events/381787185511855/

Enjoy Lunch and Paint your own masterpiece to take home. Led by local artists Mike Nahme and Lee Perkins. Tickets are $25 per person. If you would like to purchase tickets, get them at the door day of the event or call 548-0327. Lunch and all supplies and canvases are included in the price. 100% of the proceeds go to our wheelchair lift fund. This is an alcohol free event.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. This Brewer factory makes expensive, high-demand leatherwareThis Brewer factory makes expensive, high-demand leatherware
  2. Speed limit to drop on span of I-295 on MondaySpeed limit to drop on span of I-295 on Monday
  3. Teen hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in WaldoboroTeen hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Waldoboro
  4. Lawmakers have lots of ideas for spending proceeds from taxing pot salesLawmakers have lots of ideas for spending proceeds from taxing pot sales
  5. Shooter at large after deadly Ohio nightclub shootingShooter at large after deadly Ohio nightclub shooting