LUNCH AND ADVENTURE; ACTIVE-AGERS HIKING THE APPALACHIAN TRAIL WITH REM AND TAYLOR BRIGGS

AT

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta will host its weekly lunch and learn program on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. Following the luncheon Newcastle residents Rem and Taylor Briggs will discuss their experience as thru-hikers on the Appalachian Trail. They began their 2,190 mile journey from Springer Mountain in southern Fannin County Georgia to Maine’s Mount Katahdin on April 2, 2016. As the trail follows the eastern ridge of the Appalachian Mountains it passes through 14 states. When they and their dog Sitka summited Katahdin on September 2 having completed the hike in 5 months and 1 day the Briggs were joined by family members who had hiked the trail in 2014. Unique to the Brigg’s hike is the fact that Rem, a seventy-year old hiker, and Taylor never took a day off.

Luncheon Reservations are required. Please call 563-1363 by noon on Monday, January 30 to make your luncheon reservation. For those over 60 years of age the suggested donation is $5.00 per person. All others Coastal’s lunch and learn program is an affordable dining choice at $6.50 per person. Can’t make it to lunch? Community members are always welcome to attend the Center’s Wednesday Learn portion of the day’s Lunch and learn program. Join Rem and Taylor and learn why as active-agers they decided to undertake hiking the Appalachian Trail.

