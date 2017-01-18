LUNCH AND ACTIVISM, BEAUTY, PEACE AND RESISTANCE;BAREFOOT ARTISTS IN PALESTINE WITH DUDLEY HENDRICK

AT

SPECTRUM GENERATIONS COASTAL COMMUNITY CENTER

Spectrum Generations Coastal Community Center, 521 Main Street in Damariscotta will host its weekly lunch and learn program on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. Following the luncheon Dudley Hendrick will share stories and pictures of the work and projects that he, Robert Shetterly, Americans Who Tell the Truth and Lily Yeh of Barefoot Artists, Philidelphia were involved with over several stays in the Nablus area of Israel and on the West Bank.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →