Thursday, April 27, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, ME
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/lunafest/
On Thursday, April 27th at 7 pm, The Grand is happy to be hosting a screening of “Lunafest 2017” to benefit The Next Step Domestic Violence Project of Hancock County. Established in 2000 by LUNA, the makers of the Whole Nutrition Bar for Women, LUNAFEST connects women, their stories and their causes through film. This traveling film festival spotlights the work of a diverse array of talented women filmmakers with intelligent, funny and thought-provoking themes. *Please Note: Films are not formally rated, however, some content is not appropriate for children. We recommend that viewers be age 16+. Tickets for this General Admission benefit presentation are $15. For a complete list of films & descriptions, please visit www.grandonline.org or www.lunafest.org. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website or follow The Grand on Facebook.
