Lumberjacks in Love

By Magnus Stark,
Posted Jan. 06, 2017, at 10:18 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-3333; penobscottheatre.org

Lumberjacks in Love

Book and lyrics by Fred Alley

Music by James Kaplan

Story by Fred Alley and James Kaplan

February 2-19, 2017. Performance times vary. Please contact the Box Office 207-942-3333

Four burly lumberjacks live in a state of manly bliss at the Haywire Lumber Camp until an encounter with a plucky mail order bride interrupts life as they know it. Can romance bloom where bath time is once a month and the blast of a dinner bell brings the boys running? From the creators of Guys on Ice comes a show full of song and surprises. MAINE PREMIERE!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. The Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homesThe Maine towns with the greatest percentage of empty homes
  2. ‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath‘Zippah’ cheaters spark road rage at Route 1 detour in Bath
  3. Police arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with riflePolice arrest man after finding him hiding in closet with rifle
  4. Canadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova ScotiaCanadian officials trying to determine what killed thousands of fish in Nova Scotia
  5. Giacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cardsGiacomo’s owner pledges to honor gift cards

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs