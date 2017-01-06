Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-942-3333; penobscottheatre.org

Lumberjacks in Love

Book and lyrics by Fred Alley

Music by James Kaplan

Story by Fred Alley and James Kaplan

February 2-19, 2017. Performance times vary. Please contact the Box Office 207-942-3333

Four burly lumberjacks live in a state of manly bliss at the Haywire Lumber Camp until an encounter with a plucky mail order bride interrupts life as they know it. Can romance bloom where bath time is once a month and the blast of a dinner bell brings the boys running? From the creators of Guys on Ice comes a show full of song and surprises. MAINE PREMIERE!

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →