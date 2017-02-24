LuLaRoe Alison Small, LuLaRoe Courtney Daigle, and LuLaRoe Make Donation to UCP of Maine Through Bangor Mall Information Kiosk Fundraisers

From the beginning of November 2016 to the end of January 2017, UCP of Maine had an information kiosk inside the Bangor Mall. The kiosk allowed individuals to learn about all the wonderful programs UCP of Maine offers, such as Behavioral Health Home, Behavioral and Mental Health Services, Bridges: Early Childhood Education, and the Elizabeth Levinson Center.

Throughout the time of the UCP of Maine kiosk Alison Small and Courtney Daigle, two LuLaRoe Independent Fashion Consultants, hosted nearly 20 different fundraiser sales for UCP of Maine by selling LuLaRoe products. During these fundraisers they donated a portion of their proceeds to UCP of Maine which was then matched by the LuLaRoe brand itself. Through all the sales and long hours, the total contribution donated to UCP of Maine comes to $1,610! Scott Tash, CEO of UCP of Maine, recently shared “From everyone at UCP of Maine, we thank Alison Small, Courtney Daigle, and LuLaRoe for their generous donation. This donation will go directly towards UCP of Maine programs supporting local children and adults living with disabilities.”

About UCP of Maine: UCP of Maine is a non-profit organization committed to advancing the independence, productivity, and full citizenship of children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. We offer a wide variety of programs to fit whatever the client needs are, including; early childhood education, behavioral health, case management, rehabilitative and community support, in-home child and family treatment, and outpatient therapy. UCP also has four residential homes in Bangor and Brewer for adults diagnosed with developmental or intellectual disabilities. These homes offer comfortable, individualized, home-like environments to give residents the greatest level of independence possible while still maintaining their safety. In addition, we also operate the Elizabeth Levinson Center, a 24-hour, 14 bed, intermediate care facility for medically fragile children and adults with significant cognitive and medical needs.

