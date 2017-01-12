Lucy Shortsleeves, Certified Physician Assistant, Joins PCHC’s Penobscot Pediatrics

Penobscot Community Health Care (PCHC) is pleased to announce that Lucy Shortsleeves, PA-C, Certified Physician Assistant, has joined the medical staff of PCHC’s Penobscot Pediatrics, 1068 Union Street, Bangor. Mrs. Shortsleeves’ practice centers on all aspects of high-quality pediatric medical care, including patient physicals, acute visits, and health care maintenance.

Mrs. Shortsleeves received her undergraduate degree from Grove City College and her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Prior to joining Penobscot Community Health Care, she served at Health South Pediatric Practices in Scituate and Marshfield, Massachusetts.

Kristen Martin, MD, Penobscot Pediatrics’ Medical Director, states, “We at Penobscot Pediatrics are very pleased to welcome Lucy Shortsleeves, PA-C to our team. She brings a breadth of knowledge and is already well respected by our providers, staff and her patients. She is a real asset to both Penobscot Pediatrics and to our community.”

Mrs. Shortsleeves is Board Certified by National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and seeing patients at Penobscot Pediatrics; for an appointment please call 947-0147. Penobscot Pediatrics is open seven days per week and, in addition to pediatric medical care, offers Walk-In Care, and Mental Health Services.

