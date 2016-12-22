Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Common Street Arts, 93 Main Street, Waterville, ME For more information: 207-872-ARTS; commonstreetarts.com/event/lucinda-bliss-tracking-the-border-an-interrogation-of-political-natural-and-interior-borders/

Tracking the Border is the culminating event of a year-long project supported by a Kindling Grant from the Warhol Foundation. The project focused on the artist’s navigation of the 611 miles that make up the Maine-Canada border. The resulting work takes many forms, including installation, drawing, and photography, all of which will be represented in the Common Street Arts exhibit, alongside other, related bodies of work.

Several years ago, Lucinda Bliss’ passion for running began to influence her drawings–GPS records of her runs became source material for works on paper. This process then began to inform a range of approaches to considering place, environmental concerns, and issues of identity. Though the Tracking the Border project was initially inspired by global politics–Lucinda was in Paris during the attacks in the fall of 2015–throughout the year, her exploration became increasingly linked to personal questions about gender and power. Mirroring the conceptual shift, photographic processes became a more central part of the artist’s creative process.

Tracking the Border runs from January 11 – February 25, 2017 with Artist/Opening reception on Thursday, January 19th from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Common Street Arts Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from 12:00N to 5:00pm and Saturday from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

