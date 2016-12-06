Lucerne Inn Wine Dinner Event Featuring Barbaresco, Barolo & Brunello wines.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Lucerne Inn, 2517 Main Rd, Dedham, ME For more information: (207) 843-5123; lucerneinn.com

Decembers dinner event will not only feature some amazing Italian culinary creations but also their famous “3-B’s”: Barbaresco, Barolo & Brunello wines.

This dinner features six courses and nine wines and is specially priced at just $79/person.

Each course will be paired with 2 wine selections and special guest Fred Mullins of Vias Imports will guide us through the wines.

December’s dinner menu as presented by Chef Arturo Montes

Social hour begins at 6pm with Peperoni All Acciughe (Dolci Colline Prosecco)

Assorted Pepper with Anchovies, Crostini Di Mozzarella

Our Salad for the evening is Insalata di Gamberi & Finocchi (Corte Dei Papi Passerina) Shrimp Fennel Salad

Sorbet

The evening’s Main Course is

– Pasta Con Melanzane & Mascarpone (Camigliano Brunello Di Montalcino & Argiano Brunello Di Montalcino) Pasta with Eggplant and Mascarpone

– Carciofi Ripieni Di Ricotta (Damilano Barolo LVC & Damilano Barolo Cannubi) Artichoke filled with Ricotta

– Polenta with Duck Confit (Produttoir De Barberesco & Produttoir De Barbaresco Rabaja)

Our desert selection is

-Cannoli (Marenco Brachetto D’acqui)

-Chocolate Tart with Fresh Raspberries

STAY FOR THE NIGHT

Special room rates available for this night at 50% savings:

-Queen – $60/night

-Junior Suite – $70/night

-Executive Suite – $80/night

DINNER RESERVATIONS

Call (207) 843-5123 today to secure your reservation

The Lucerne Inn 2517 Main Rd, Dedham, ME 04429

www.lucerneinn.com

