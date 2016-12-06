Lucerne Inn Wine Dinner Event Featuring Barbaresco, Barolo & Brunello wines.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Lucerne Inn, 2517 Main Rd, Dedham, ME
For more information: (207) 843-5123; lucerneinn.com
Decembers dinner event will not only feature some amazing Italian culinary creations but also their famous “3-B’s”: Barbaresco, Barolo & Brunello wines.
This dinner features six courses and nine wines and is specially priced at just $79/person.
Each course will be paired with 2 wine selections and special guest Fred Mullins of Vias Imports will guide us through the wines.
December’s dinner menu as presented by Chef Arturo Montes
Social hour begins at 6pm with Peperoni All Acciughe (Dolci Colline Prosecco)
Assorted Pepper with Anchovies, Crostini Di Mozzarella
Our Salad for the evening is Insalata di Gamberi & Finocchi (Corte Dei Papi Passerina) Shrimp Fennel Salad
Sorbet
The evening’s Main Course is
– Pasta Con Melanzane & Mascarpone (Camigliano Brunello Di Montalcino & Argiano Brunello Di Montalcino) Pasta with Eggplant and Mascarpone
– Carciofi Ripieni Di Ricotta (Damilano Barolo LVC & Damilano Barolo Cannubi) Artichoke filled with Ricotta
– Polenta with Duck Confit (Produttoir De Barberesco & Produttoir De Barbaresco Rabaja)
Our desert selection is
-Cannoli (Marenco Brachetto D’acqui)
-Chocolate Tart with Fresh Raspberries
STAY FOR THE NIGHT
Special room rates available for this night at 50% savings:
-Queen – $60/night
-Junior Suite – $70/night
-Executive Suite – $80/night
DINNER RESERVATIONS
Call (207) 843-5123 today to secure your reservation
The Lucerne Inn 2517 Main Rd, Dedham, ME 04429
www.lucerneinn.com
