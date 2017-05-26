Lubec To Host Summer Yoga Intensive Program and Teacher Training in July

Thursday, July 6, 2017 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: West Quoddy Station, 823 South Lubec Rd, Lubec, Maine
For more information: 207-214-6516; boldcoastyoga.com
Lubec – West Quoddy Station will host a Yoga Intensive program offered by Bold Coast Yoga, from July 6-27, 2017. A complete 200-hour yoga teacher training program will be offered, in conjunction with a variety of workshops from “Yoga for Beginners” to “Arm Balances and Inversions.” In addition to practicing yoga, participants study anatomy, safety, and yogic philosophy. Some scholarship funding is available; the scholarship application deadline is June 15.
The Yoga Teacher Training curriculum has been approved by Yoga Alliance, which will qualify those who complete the program to register as RYT 200 (registered yoga teachers with 200 or more hours of training) with Yoga Alliance. Samantha Williams, E-RYT will lead both programs. Samantha has practiced yoga for more than a decade, completed over 1,000 hours of training, and taught over 1,000 hours of yoga classes, workshops, and trainings. For a complete schedule and more information, visit www.boldcoastyoga.com, e-mail boldcoastyoga@gmail.com, or call Samantha at 207-214-6516.
