Outdoors

Low tide walk at Totman Cove

Totman Cove
Phippsburg Land Trust
Totman Cove
Posted June 28, 2017, at 2:53 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Totman Cove, Totman Cove Road, Phippsburg, Maine

For more information: 207-389-2689; phippsburglandtrust.org

PHIPPSBURG — The Phippsburg Land Trust will lead a free walk along the mud flats of Totman Cove to explore tide pools and intertidal habitat 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with Dan Dowd of Phippsburg Land Trust, and Ronnie Kamphausen, a long-time resident and knowledgeable Phippsburg naturalist, to discover a plethora of tidal critters like clams, periwinkles, moon snails, hermit crabs, rock crabs, sand dollars, and more.

Participants can bring nets and should wear footwear that can get wet due to wading. Kamphausen may bring live animals for a show and tell, before releasing them. Open to all ages. Meet in the parking lot at the end of the Totman Cove Road in Phippsburg. Contact Dan Dowd at 389-2689 with questions.

The Phippsburg Land Trust is a membership-supported organization dedicated to protecting special wild and natural places in the town of Phippsburg. It holds conservation easements on private land and maintains eight preserves with trails open to the public. www.phippsburglandtrust.org.

 

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Sea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting fasterSea level rise isn’t just happening, it’s getting faster
  2. Father, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta riverFather, son on fishing trip haul rifle from Augusta river
  3. The Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisisThe Penobscot County Jail is trying something new to fight the opioid crisis
  4. Trooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine TurnpikeTrooper slightly injured forcing wrong-way driver off Maine Turnpike
  5. Maine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election systemMaine Senate votes to scrap ranked-choice election system

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs