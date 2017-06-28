Low tide walk at Totman Cove

Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Location: Totman Cove, Totman Cove Road, Phippsburg, Maine
For more information: 207-389-2689; phippsburglandtrust.org
PHIPPSBURG — The Phippsburg Land Trust will lead a free walk along the mud flats of Totman Cove to explore tide pools and intertidal habitat 9-11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with Dan Dowd of Phippsburg Land Trust, and Ronnie Kamphausen, a long-time resident and knowledgeable Phippsburg naturalist, to discover a plethora of tidal critters like clams, periwinkles, moon snails, hermit crabs, rock crabs, sand dollars, and more.
Participants can bring nets and should wear footwear that can get wet due to wading. Kamphausen may bring live animals for a show and tell, before releasing them. Open to all ages. Meet in the parking lot at the end of the Totman Cove Road in Phippsburg. Contact Dan Dowd at 389-2689 with questions.
The Phippsburg Land Trust is a membership-supported organization dedicated to protecting special wild and natural places in the town of Phippsburg. It holds conservation easements on private land and maintains eight preserves with trails open to the public. www.phippsburglandtrust.org.
