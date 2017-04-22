Losing Your Grip? Self-Therapy for Arms and Hands

Thursday, May 4, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Join expert Sports Massage Therapist, Terry Cross at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday May 4th at 7:00 PM, to learn how to self-treat and prevent overuse injury and tendinitis in forearms, wrists, hands, thumbs and elbows. He will also talk about pain in the shoulder and upper back and what can be done to relieve muscle tightness in those areas.
Anyone who does a lot of grabbing and gripping with their hands (lobstermen, carpenters, farmers, gardeners, baseball pitchers, etc.) may eventually get tight forearm muscles that can make the wrist and elbow joints hurt. Terry will teach participants the right techniques to apply to arms and hands to relieve muscle and joint pain using common, everyday objects as therapy tools.
This presentation will be approximately one hour in length and is for people who have tight, overused muscles from constant repetitive movement in their jobs, sports or activities. The techniques Terry will share are not for people with arthritis or other types of body inflammation.
This program is free, and open to everyone. For more information call the library at 374-5515.
