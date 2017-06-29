Loon Echo Land Trust 30th Annual Meeting

Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: Tarry-A-While Resort, 17 Tarry A While Road, Bridgton, Maine
For more information: 207-647-4352; lelt.org
Save the Date! Enjoy an evening on the shores of Highland Lake for Loon Echo’s 30th Annual Meeting and our celebration of 30 years of land conservation. Weather permitting we will have a party boat flotilla tour of Highland Lake at 3:00 PM from Tarry-A-While dock. There will be a cash bar and appetizers at 5:00. The annual meeting will precede a lobster & steak bake on the shore of Highland Lake. $35.00/ per person. RSVP by August 16th to Kelli at membership@lelt.org or mail in the registration slip at the back of this newsletter. More details to come via email, on our website and Facebook page this July.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →