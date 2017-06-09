Looking for a great movie and dance Friday night, 06/09, for $10 – come to Pittsfield

Decide to attend our Pittsfield Community Theatre Revitalization Fundraiser on Friday, June 9 at 6:30 pm – James Bond movie & dance

Celebrating 40 years of Town ownership and management, the Theatre will show Roger Moore in James Bond 007 “The Spy Who Loved Me” at 6:30 pm at 137 Main Street, Pittsfield on Friday, June 9, 2017. Immediately following the movie will be a dance with a DJ at the Elks Lodge, 140 Middle Street, Pittsfield from 9 pm – 12 pm. Purchase tickets at $10 each from Theatre Committee members, the Theatre and Town Office. Tickets will also be available at the door. To have more fun, make sure to dress up to celebrate our 40th Anniversary. We invite you to spend your Friday night at the Pittsfield Community Theatre and the Elks Lodge. We will have a prize for the best costume; a 50-50 Raffle; 70’s and 80’s music plus lots of fun! Proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward the Theatre Revitalization Project.

Drop by if you do not already have plans. Where can you see a great movie, attend a dance with 70’s and 80’s music, dress up if you want and have fun all for $10.00/person – which then goes to a great cause – the Theatre Revitalization Project Fundraiser!

Any questions, please call the Pittsfield Community Theatre at 487-5461 or the Town Office at 487-3136.

