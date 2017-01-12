Long Lake ice fishing derby 2017

SINCLAIR, Maine — Long Lake ice fishing derby will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29, with base camp at Long Lake Sporting Club, 48 Sinclair Road. Derby lakes and waters include: Long, Cross, St. Froid, Square, Eagle, Glazier, Beau and Portage lakes; Carr Pond and St. John River. Entry fees are $15 per day or $25 per weekend for ages 14 and older; $5 per day for 13 and younger. Pre-registration allowed at all registration outlets until registrations collected morning of Jan. 28; then registration accepted only at Long Lake Sporting Club, which also is the weigh station. Muskie weigh station Joe’s Country Store, 1005 Main St., St. Francis. Cash prizes and trophies. All two-day registrants qualify to win Sport Shack ice shack. Registration available in most towns around the bodies of water involved, or online at www.longlakeicefishingderby.com . Paul Bernier, derby chairman, 493-3318 (work), 543-6332 (home), 227-5252 (cell) or email paul@aroostook.me.us .

