Locals Day Cruise on The River Tripper

Olga Oros | BDN
By Olga Oros
Posted March 20, 2017, at 11:04 a.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, June 30, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Damariscotta River Cruises, The River Tripper, 47 Main ST, Damariscotta, ME

For more information: 207-315-5544; damariscottarivercruises.com

Let’s kick off the season together with drink specials  as we sail along the Damariscotta River and the famous oyster farms. Curious seals and other wildlife awaits. Bring your friends and let’s party while we can still park. Tickets are only $20 for Mainers and local employees. All are welcome.

