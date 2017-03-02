Local Teen to Speak on TU Trout Camp Experiences at George’s River Trout Unlimited Meeting March 13

Monday, March 13, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Flatbread Company, 399 Commercial Street, Rockport, Maine For more information: 207-542-1502; georgesrivertu.org

George’s River Trout Unlimited (GRTU) welcomes Amanda McFarland March 13 in Rockport for a presentation on youth fly fishing opportunities which highlights her experience with TU programs and camps in Maine and Vermont. McFarland is a sophomore at Camden Regional Hills High School and has become an avid fly tyer and fly fisher in recent years, taking advantage of TU Camps, Maine Sport fly tying clinics, and anything she can get her hands on to catch more fish and pursue her passion! McFarland’s presentation will follow her fly fishing journey from her initial trial and error attempts through her experiences at Maine TU Trout Camp in 2015 and Vermont TU Trout Camp in 2016. GRTU members are encouraged to come meet a former GRTU camp scholarship recipient and hear a great story of youth fishing and conservation. Non-member youth and families are encouraged to attend to learn more about youth fly fishing opportunities including Maine TU Trout Camp, a fly fishing camp for 13-17 year olds offered every June on the shores of the Kennebec River at Evergreens Campground in Solon, ME. Maine TU Trout Camp is supported by TU’s national offices as well as numerous Maine businesses, educators, outdoors people and regional TU chapters such as GRTU. Each year GRTU offers partial and full scholarships to qualified applicants from the midcoast region. Board members will be available to meet youth interested in applying to camp and answer questions for interested families.

Trout Unlimited is a non-profit organization with a mission dedicated to conserve, protect and restore North America’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds. The GRTU meeting March 13 will be held in the upstairs mezzanine at Flatbread Company in Rockport. The meeting will start at 6 pm with an informal gathering for those who wish to converse and enjoy a casual meal. The featured presentation begins at 7 pm. GRTU conducts a raffle directly following the speaker. Membership is open to all, and the George’s River chapter welcomes individuals from midcoast and downeast Maine. Meetings are free and open to the public. Visit with us on Facebook, online at www.georgesrivertu.org or contact Carmen Bombeke at 207-542-1502.

